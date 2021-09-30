Thursday, September 30, 2021
Lethbridge woman, missing for two months, last seen on west side say police

By Tina Karst
Helen Purkins. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The search continues for a Lethbridge woman who has been missing since the end of July.

Lethbridge Police initially said 48 year old Helen Purkins had last been seen at her home on Tuesday, July 27.

Now, the LPS has released updated information, reporting Purkins is confirmed to have been in the area of Indian Battle Heights in west Lethbridge on Thursday, July 29 at around 6am.

Officers are asking residents in the neighbourhood near MicMac Boulevard West and/or Mohawk Road West to check their yards and outbuildings as well as any surveillance video from homes or dash cams in the area between July 29 and 30.

Purkins also has ties to the Blood Reserve.

She’s said to be 5’2″ tall and about 140 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair and was wearing dark pants and a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes down the sleeve and a small, white logo on the left chest.

Purkins also has two green dot tattoos on her left hand and speaks with an English accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 403-328-4444 or contact Constable Snowdon at [email protected]

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

Lethbridge News

