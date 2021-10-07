Lethbridge MLA Neudorf working to try and find solution to doctor shortage

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge has been experiencing a doctor shortage for months now and a local MLA says he’s working to try and find a solution.

Over the past year, 15 physicians here in the city have relocated, leaving several residents without a family doc.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf says this has been the number one issue on his desk for a while now.

“I’ve asked for the ministry (health) to investigate the exact reasons why doctors are leaving, the exact reason why the doctors we have are unable to take further patients so that we can define the problem and therefore work toward a solution. It’s definitely challenging in Lethbridge right now,”says Neudorf.

