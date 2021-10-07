Saturday, October 9, 2021
Lethbridge MLA Neudorf working to try and find solution to doctor shortage

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge has been experiencing a doctor shortage for months now and a local MLA says he’s working to try and find a solution.

Over the past year, 15 physicians here in the city have relocated, leaving several residents without a family doc.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf says this has been the number one issue on his desk for a while now.

“I’ve asked for the ministry (health) to investigate the exact reasons why doctors are leaving, the exact reason why the doctors we have are unable to take further patients so that we can define the problem and therefore work toward a solution. It’s definitely challenging in Lethbridge right now,”says Neudorf.

Neudorf says only a small number of these physicians have actually moved out of Alberta. “It’s really sad when doctors are leaving Lethbridge and moving to Calgary or Edmonton. The’re not leaving the province, only a small number are leaving the province.”

Just last month the Bigelow Fowler South Clinic announced it was closing down at the end of November after a number of physicians gave their notice. Bigelow Fowler south clinic closing in November; 11 doctors leaving

Neudorf says it is difficult right now because many residents here can’t get a family doctor and that is a huge need in the city.

The Opposition NDP has put the blame for this on the UCP government saying “they have made Alberta an undesirable place to live and work as a health care worker.” Neudorf though says he doesn’t want this become a blame game where people blames the doctors for normal course of work or blame the government, other than the fact it needs to find a solution.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

