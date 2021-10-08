Friday, October 8, 2021
Updated substance use data shows seven people in Lethbridge died of opioid overdoses in June and July

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Opioid overdose deaths in Lethbridge are up substantially in the first seven months of 2021 compared to the same time frame last year.

The provincial government updated its substance use surveillance dashboard Friday, Oct. 8 with data from January through July.

Over those months, there were 32 deaths in Lethbridge from opioid poisonings, six of them in June alone.

That’s up from 28 deaths between January and July of 2020 which is an increase of about 114 percent.

Provincially, overdose deaths are up by about 133 percent with 821 people succumbing to opioid poisoning over the first seven months of the year.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

