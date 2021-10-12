Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Drive-thru advanced polling huge success in Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
Voters lined up at Exhibition Park on Friday morning , Oct. 8 for the first date of drive-thru polls. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge on Twitter.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s drive-thru advanced voting option was so popular this past weekend, it’ll be offered up again on Election Day next week.

The City says just as many people voted at the Exhibition Park drive-thru polls over three days, nearly 4,000 to be exact, equal to the entire advanced voting dates combined in 2017.

That’s very good news as the City of Lethbridge continues to do what it can to try and increase voter turnout out.

Four years ago it was just 27%.

There are three more advanced polls this week, Thursday through Saturday (Oct. 14-16) at the ATB Centre on the west side. Voting times are 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Election Day is next Monday, October 18th. If you didn’t cast an early vote, you can vote on Election Day at any polling station across the City.

