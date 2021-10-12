Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Top AHS doctors publish open letter on inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to PIxabay
EDMONTON, AB – Yet another notice from Alberta Health Services regarding the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

Officials say we all want and need safe, effective therapies to help prevent more suffering and death but ivermectin is not one of them.

Top AHS doctors published an open letter Tuesday to reiterate claims the drug is a life-saving medication against COVID are not supported by current research.

They say if there was good evidence for its use against the virus, AHS would absolutely be using it to help patients and reduce the burden on our healthcare system.

The manufacturer of ivermectin has also issued a statement that it should not be used for COVID patients.

Because of its inappropriate use, AHS says there is now a shortage of ivermectin in many areas and it’s not available to treat those with parasitic diseases.

Tina Karst

