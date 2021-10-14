Expect Alberta’s vaccine passport requirement to last until at least next spring

EDMONTON, AB – Albertans are being urged to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 as we head into the winter months.

Premier Jason Kenney, during another Facebook live event Wednesday night said it appears the restrictions in place now have been working to bring case numbers down.

Kenney though says we need to be careful over the next few months.

“It is clear with the measures we took about two-and-a-half or three-and-a-half weeks ago now, have had an impact. So we are going to watch this, monitor this closely,” says Kenney. “I’ll say this. The restriction exemption program (otherwise referred to as the vaccine passport) will likely be in place, at least through the first quarter of next year.”

Why you might ask? Well, Kenney says because we are headed into colder weather when people are indoors more, which leads to the risk of higher transmission. He notes at some point this coming winter we’re likely going to experience the waning effect of both natural immunity acquired by those who got infected with COVID-19 as well as the waning effect of initial vaccinations.

The Premier continues to push vaccinations however, saying they are “massively effective”.

Kenney says if more people get the shot he feels we can not only get this fourth wave under control, but also protect ourselves from future waves.

The Premier also told the Facebook live crowd that it’s still too early to say that we are definitively passed the fourth wave, although case numbers are looking more promising. He notes the pressures on Alberta hospitals are still at historic highs.