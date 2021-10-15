Wednesday, October 20, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge public schools to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for adults on site

By Tina Karst
0
0
Logo credit to the Lethbridge School Division.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Any adult entering a public school in Lethbridge will soon need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Superintendent Cheryl Gilmore sent a letter to parents and guardians Friday outlining the new measure which takes effect Nov. 1.

She says all employees, substitutes, casuals, contractors, tenants, volunteers and other approved guests will need to prove they are fully vaccinated or provide an appropriate negative COVID test before entering any Division facility.

Students are exempt from the requirements.

Gilmore says parents are only exempt if they are at the school for purposes clearly related to their child’s education and if they’ll be in a setting where students are not present.

Lethbridge’s Holy Spirit Catholic School Division announced similar measures earlier in the week.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleU.S. land border with Canada to open November 8th for leisure travel
Next articleAnnual flu shot campaign opens in Alberta October 18th
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Permanent daylight saving time “worst” option for Alberta says U of L Professor

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Time change: Is it good or bad? Well, the topic was put to a province-wide referendum Monday night and although we won't...

Medicine Hat elects first female mayor and five female councillors

Tina Karst -
MEDICINE HAT, AB - Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor after a landslide victory for Linnsie Clark on Monday. The 40 year old...

Lethbridge residents vote “yes” to third bridge & ward system

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two "yes" votes on a couple of non-binding City of Lethbridge questions on the ballot Monday. Of those who voted, 55% said...

Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

Tina Karst -
STAVELY, AB - A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person. Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm...

Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge's new Mayor-elect. With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win