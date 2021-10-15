Lethbridge public schools to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for adults on site

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Any adult entering a public school in Lethbridge will soon need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Superintendent Cheryl Gilmore sent a letter to parents and guardians Friday outlining the new measure which takes effect Nov. 1.

She says all employees, substitutes, casuals, contractors, tenants, volunteers and other approved guests will need to prove they are fully vaccinated or provide an appropriate negative COVID test before entering any Division facility.

Students are exempt from the requirements.

Gilmore says parents are only exempt if they are at the school for purposes clearly related to their child’s education and if they’ll be in a setting where students are not present.

Lethbridge’s Holy Spirit Catholic School Division announced similar measures earlier in the week.