Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Incoming Lethbridge Mayor asks new Council to make decisions based on merit, not “partisan politics”

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Blaine Hyggen addresses Lethbridge residents in a Facebook video. Credit to Blaine Hyggen - Mayor of Lethbridge FB page.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s mayor-elect is trying to foster a culture of togetherness even before he officially takes office.

Blaine Hyggen has made his first public comments since being elected earlier this week.

In a Facebook video, he thanked residents for putting their trust in him at the ballot box and also made it clear this new City Council needs to work together.

He’s asking Councillors to start with a clean slate and strive to do the utmost for the residents they serve.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Hyggen wants this incoming City Council to approach decisions based on their merits and the wishes of citizens as opposed to “partisan politics“. “These divisions have no place at City Hall,” stated Hyggen in the video.

Hyggen and the rest of the new City Council will be officially sworn in on Monday, October 26 at 1:300 pm.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePermanent daylight saving time “worst” option for Alberta says U of L Professor
Next articleOver 90% of Alberta health care workers now vaccinated against COVID-19
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...

New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released . Lethbridge: A...

Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes. This new certificate is...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win