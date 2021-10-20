Incoming Lethbridge Mayor asks new Council to make decisions based on merit, not “partisan politics”

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s mayor-elect is trying to foster a culture of togetherness even before he officially takes office.

Blaine Hyggen has made his first public comments since being elected earlier this week.

In a Facebook video, he thanked residents for putting their trust in him at the ballot box and also made it clear this new City Council needs to work together.

He’s asking Councillors to start with a clean slate and strive to do the utmost for the residents they serve.

Hyggen wants this incoming City Council to approach decisions based on their merits and the wishes of citizens as opposed to “partisan politics“. “These divisions have no place at City Hall,” stated Hyggen in the video.

Hyggen and the rest of the new City Council will be officially sworn in on Monday, October 26 at 1:300 pm.