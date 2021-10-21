Friday, October 22, 2021
Ottawa introduces new benefit with CRB about to end

By Casey Kenny
(Image supplied by Vista Radio Reporter Richard Coffin).
OTTAWA, ON – There’s a new option if your Canada Recovery Benefit is about to run out.

With CRB coming to an end on Saturday, Ottawa is introducing the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

It starts on Sunday and will provide $300 a week to people put out of work because of lockdowns.

The CRB supported the income of individuals who were unemployed or self-employed and faced a 50 per cent reduction in their average weekly income compared to the year before because of pandemic-related reasons.

Government officials said they had paid out $27 billion to over 28 million CRB applications as of Oct. 10.

Casey Kenny
