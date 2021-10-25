Lethbridge pair charged following robbery at north side Walmart

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A robbery on the north side over the weekend has led to charges against two people.

Lethbridge Police say they were called to the Walmart on 26th avenue north just before 9 o’clock Saturday night.

A man reportedly tried to steal merchandise and pulled a knife when confronted by staff.

He left the store without paying and took off in a vehicle.

Members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team caught up with the suspect vehicle nearby and arrested the two people inside.

Several knives and a tactical hatchet were also seized.

27 year old Anthony Johnston has been charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance while 20 year old Aedan Betts has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Johnston remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Oct. 27 while Betts was released to appear on Nov. 1.

Police also say both Johnston and Betts were charged only three days prior, on Oct. 20, for possession of stolen property in connection to a search warrant at a home along the 400 block of 12 B Street North.