Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Lethbridge pair charged following robbery at north side Walmart

By Tina Karst
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A robbery on the north side over the weekend has led to charges against two people.

Lethbridge Police say they were called to the Walmart on 26th avenue north just before 9 o’clock Saturday night.

A man reportedly tried to steal merchandise and pulled a knife when confronted by staff.

He left the store without paying and took off in a vehicle.

Members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team caught up with the suspect vehicle nearby and arrested the two people inside.

Several knives and a tactical hatchet were also seized.

27 year old Anthony Johnston has been charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance while 20 year old Aedan Betts has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Johnston remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Oct. 27 while Betts was released to appear on Nov. 1.

Police also say both Johnston and Betts were charged only three days prior, on Oct. 20, for possession of stolen property in connection to a search warrant at a home along the 400 block of 12 B Street North.

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

