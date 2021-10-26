Equalization: Premier Kenney to request constitutional amendment from Ottawa

EDMONTON, AB – It’s full steam ahead for the Alberta government when it comes to pushing for a “fair deal” from Ottawa.

In last week’s referendum, Albertans voted 62% in favour on the question concerning equalization. The question read as follows: Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans have sent a very clear message to the federal government on this.

“This is a powerful statement today,” said Premier Kenney at a news conference on Tuesday. ‘Albertans are demanding to be respected, they’re demanding the jurisdiction of this province under the Canadian constitution be respected. And demanding that we be able to develop this economy and responsibly develop our resources.”

The UCP government is now requesting a constitutional amendment and Kenney hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respects the process and the “huge role we play in Canada’s economic prosperity.”

Kenney says Albertans are and always have been proud and generous Canadians and have always shared this province’s wealth with the rest of the country doing good times. He says Alberta wants “a fair deal.”