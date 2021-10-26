Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Equalization: Premier Kenney to request constitutional amendment from Ottawa

By Patrick Siedlecki
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's time Alberta gets a fair deal from Ottawa. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
EDMONTON, AB – It’s full steam ahead for the Alberta government when it comes to pushing for a “fair deal” from Ottawa.

In last week’s referendum, Albertans voted 62% in favour on the question concerning equalization. The question read as follows: Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans have sent a very clear message to the federal government on this.

“This is a powerful statement today,” said Premier Kenney at a news conference on Tuesday. ‘Albertans are demanding to be respected, they’re demanding the jurisdiction of this province under the Canadian constitution be respected. And demanding that we be able to develop this economy and responsibly develop our resources.”

The UCP government is now requesting a constitutional amendment and Kenney hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respects the process and the “huge role we play in Canada’s economic prosperity.”

Kenney says Albertans are and always have been proud and generous Canadians and have always shared this province’s wealth with the rest of the country doing good times. He says Alberta wants “a fair deal.”

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

