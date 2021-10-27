Wednesday, October 27, 2021
More ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo credit to www.curling.ca
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Even more ticket packages are coming online this week for the Tim Horton’s Brier being hosted right here in Lethbridge in 2022..

Sixteen teams will be competing in the national men’s curling championship at the Enmax Centre from March 4th to the 13th.

Four new ticket packages are going on sale Thursday, October 28th, including the “championship weekend package” for all six of the final draws.

You’ll also be able to purchase opening weekend and Monday to Thursday packages that will include all the draws for the specific day you choose.

Curling Canada says there will be a limited release of single-draw tickets in late November. The rest of those tickets will go on sale in January.

You can purchase tickets here: Tim Hortons Brier 2022

Previous articleBe aware of online buy-and-sell frauds, say Alberta RCMP
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

