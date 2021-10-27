More ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Even more ticket packages are coming online this week for the Tim Horton’s Brier being hosted right here in Lethbridge in 2022..

Sixteen teams will be competing in the national men’s curling championship at the Enmax Centre from March 4th to the 13th.

Four new ticket packages are going on sale Thursday, October 28th, including the “championship weekend package” for all six of the final draws.

You’ll also be able to purchase opening weekend and Monday to Thursday packages that will include all the draws for the specific day you choose.

Curling Canada says there will be a limited release of single-draw tickets in late November. The rest of those tickets will go on sale in January.

You can purchase tickets here: Tim Hortons Brier 2022