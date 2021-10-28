Laboratory service at south side Bigelow Fowler shifting to Lethbridge Community Lab

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Community lab service from the south side Bigelow Fowler Clinic will be transferred to the hospital as of Monday, Nov. 1.

News broke last month, the clinic would be closing its doors by the end of November amid the departure of eleven physicians.

Alberta Health Services says Alberta Precision Laboratories staff and equipment from the primary care clinic will be redeployed to the Lethbridge Community Lab at CRH to accommodate increased patient volumes.

APS says it’s also planning to resume community lab service at the Campbell Clinic South and Family Medical Centre on Nov. 15.

Those lab sites were temporarily closed over the last two months because of staffing shortages.