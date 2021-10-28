Thursday, October 28, 2021
Laboratory service at south side Bigelow Fowler shifting to Lethbridge Community Lab

By Tina Karst
Chinook Regional Hospital. Photo Credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Community lab service from the south side Bigelow Fowler Clinic will be transferred to the hospital as of Monday, Nov. 1.

News broke last month, the clinic would be closing its doors by the end of November amid the departure of eleven physicians.

Alberta Health Services says Alberta Precision Laboratories staff and equipment from the primary care clinic will be redeployed to the Lethbridge Community Lab at CRH to accommodate increased patient volumes.

APS says it’s also planning to resume community lab service at the Campbell Clinic South and Family Medical Centre on Nov. 15.

Those lab sites were temporarily closed over the last two months because of staffing shortages.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

