Thursday, November 4, 2021
New website shines a light on textile waste in Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
Screen capture courtesy of Environment Lethbridge and wasteless.ca/textiles/
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being encouraged to try to curb textile waste as we head in the holiday season.

Textiles are items like clothing, linens, and even stuffed toys that end up in the garbage. They clog up the landfill because they can’t be recycled and don’t break down.

Kathleen Sheppard is the Executive Director for Environment Lethbridge.

She says, try to be mindful of that with Christmas approaching, adding “do you need an ugly sweater that you’ll only wear once? And what happens to it when you don’t want it anymore?”

Caring for your clothes is one of the top tips recommended by Environment Lethbridge’s Wasteless website as wear and stains are one of the main reasons textiles are thrown away. Buying quality items also ensures that clothing and linens last longer, but one of the main questions people should ask, is whether they need new items in the first place.

Sheppard says in Lethbridge, over a thousand tonnes of textiles are thrown into the trash every year on average. That equates to about 65 t-shirts for every single resident.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

