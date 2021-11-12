Transit, off-leash dog parks on agenda as new Lethbridge City Council meets Monday

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The newly-elected Lethbridge City Council finally holds its first regular meeting Monday, Nov. 15 with Blaine Hyggen in the mayor’s chair.

Councillors were sworn-in a few weeks ago and have spent the last while undergoing a rigorous orientation.

Council is set to deal with a few items during its first official meeting, including a pair of official business resolutions from Ryan Parker.

He isn’t wasting any time, putting the revamped transit service known as cityLINK back on the agenda. Parker says several people have expressed disappointment in the recent changes and he wants the City Manager to provide a report of the impact of all this.

Parker is also asking the City Manager to bring back options for adding more off-leash dog parks around Lethbridge, as the ones we have now are heavily used.

The meeting starts Monday afternoon at 1:30 at City Hall.