Saturday, November 13, 2021
Transit, off-leash dog parks on agenda as new Lethbridge City Council meets Monday

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.comn (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The newly-elected Lethbridge City Council finally holds its first regular meeting Monday, Nov. 15 with Blaine Hyggen in the mayor’s chair.

Councillors were sworn-in a few weeks ago and have spent the last while undergoing a rigorous orientation.

Council is set to deal with a few items during its first official meeting, including a pair of official business resolutions from Ryan Parker.

He isn’t wasting any time, putting the revamped transit service known as cityLINK back on the agenda. Parker says several people have expressed disappointment in the recent changes and he wants the City Manager to provide a report of the impact of all this.

Parker is also asking the City Manager to bring back options for adding more off-leash dog parks around Lethbridge, as the ones we have now are heavily used.

The meeting starts Monday afternoon at 1:30 at City Hall.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

