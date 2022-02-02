Wednesday, February 2, 2022
81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lethbridge

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Lethbridge as of February 1st, 2022. (Alberta.ca)
81 new and 77 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Lethbridge on Tuesday. The active case count now sits at 991 in the municipality. In Lethbridge County, 19 new and 10 recovered cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count in the region to 164.

Across Alberta, 3,024 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday from 7,643 tests for a positivity rate of 39.5 per cent. Province-wide, 1,598 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 106 requiring the ICU.

The data released by the province of Alberta does not include rapid test results, with PCR testing focusing primarily on individuals who may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, or those who work in high-risk settings.

