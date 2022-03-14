Lethbridge Sport Council announces winners of annual Achievement Awards

- Advertisement -

17 athletes, coaches, and teams have been recognized for their efforts over the last 12 months as the Lethbridge Sport Council has announced the winners of the 2021 achievement awards.

Executive Director Susan Eymann says the organization is tremendously proud to be recognizing and celebrating sport achievements that occurred during a challenging year. She adds the awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements on and off the field, which support and demonstrate respect of the game, a love of sport, respect for others and a commitment to fair play and ethical sport.

“Throughout the pandemic, community sport has shown how fragile and yet resilient it is as a direct result of our sport community’s passion and determination,” she adds.

The full list of the winners of the 2021 Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Awards:

Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Jacob Sargant

Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Mikka Eaves

Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Jillian Weir

Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Apollo Hess

Master Athlete – Deirdre Coburn

Athlete with a Disability – Payden Vair

Amateur Team – Lethbridge Little League 2021

Coaching Excellence (Community) – Nancy Sherman

Coaching Excellence (High Performance) – Larry Steinke

Volunteer in Sport – Kelsey Prenevost

Sport Administrator – Kirk Mearns

Sport Organization – Lethbridge Curling Club

Business and Sport Excellence – Kasko Cattle Co.

Dr. Gary Bowie Sport Event Excellence – Lost Soul Ultra

Shaun Ward Sport Champion – Brad Dersch

Servus Credit Union Outstanding Sport Citizen – Keegan Brantner

Knud Petersen Spirit in Sport – Paige Crozon

The award ceremony will take place on April 5th at the Exmax Centre.