Lethbridge Sport Council announces winners of annual Achievement Awards

17 athletes, coaches, and teams have been recognized for their efforts over the last 12 months as the Lethbridge Sport Council has announced the winners of the 2021 achievement awards.
Executive Director Susan Eymann says the organization is tremendously proud to be recognizing and celebrating sport achievements that occurred during a challenging year. She adds the awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements on and off the field, which support and demonstrate respect of the game, a love of sport, respect for others and a commitment to fair play and ethical sport.
“Throughout the pandemic, community sport has shown how fragile and yet resilient it is as a direct result of our sport community’s passion and determination,” she adds.
The full list of the winners of the 2021 Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Awards:
- Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Jacob Sargant
- Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Mikka Eaves
- Senior Female Athlete of the Year – Jillian Weir
- Senior Male Athlete of the Year – Apollo Hess
- Master Athlete – Deirdre Coburn
- Athlete with a Disability – Payden Vair
- Amateur Team – Lethbridge Little League 2021
- Coaching Excellence (Community) – Nancy Sherman
- Coaching Excellence (High Performance) – Larry Steinke
- Volunteer in Sport – Kelsey Prenevost
- Sport Administrator – Kirk Mearns
- Sport Organization – Lethbridge Curling Club
- Business and Sport Excellence – Kasko Cattle Co.
- Dr. Gary Bowie Sport Event Excellence – Lost Soul Ultra
- Shaun Ward Sport Champion – Brad Dersch
- Servus Credit Union Outstanding Sport Citizen – Keegan Brantner
- Knud Petersen Spirit in Sport – Paige Crozon
The award ceremony will take place on April 5th at the Exmax Centre.