City reminding select residents about planned power outage Wednesday

The City is planning for a power outage on select streets Wednesday as they will be replacing power line infrastructure.

The city says between 8:30 am and 430 p.m., 56 residents along 20 Avenue South and 21 Avenue South between 20 Street South and 26 Street South will be without power.

This interruption will also affect residents along 24 Street South between 20 Avenue South and 22 Avenue South. The city says the work will take around eight hours to complete, weather permitting.