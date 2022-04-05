Police search for suspects in connection to alleged robbery

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman in connection with an investigation into a robbery. Police say the incident happened on March 27th just before 3:30 a.m. when an adult man was allegedly robbed while walking in the area of 23 Street and 6A Avenue North.

Police say he was assaulted by two unknown males who stole his wallet before fleeing on foot. One of his stolen bank cards was then used at two nearby businesses by a female suspect, who was identified through CCTV footage.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.