Lethbridge College hosting University Transfer Mini Fair

Lethbridge College is hosting a mini fair to teach students and families about university transfer opportunities in the General Arts and Science program.

The fair is planned for April 29 from 1 – 3 p.m in the Garden Court Restaurant. Students who apply on the spot for the General Arts and Science program will be entered into a draw to win free tuition for a year.

The college said the two-year program is a good choice for students who may be uncertain about a career direction or who are looking for small class sizes and a supportive community.

About 95 per cent of General Arts and Science courses at Lethbridge College are transferable to colleges and universities across Canada and around the world.

“If you start here at Lethbridge College, you can truly go anywhere,” said academic advisor Greg Gibos. “After two years without travel or many in-person adventures, it’s natural to feel unsure about where to go after high school. Lethbridge College is a great choice for those looking to explore different subjects and careers, get the confidence and skills needed to succeed in post-secondary, and earn transfer credits to university as well.”

Dr. Kevin Smith, dean of the Centre for Business, Arts and Sciences, said the program is designed to be flexible for students looking to acquire a broad arts and science education, whether their ultimate goal is to go to work, go into other college programs, or earn a university degree.

“The fact that most courses can transfer to other post-secondary institutions means that grads can enter university in year three of a degree program, having used the General Arts and Science diploma as credit to cover the first two years of university general education requirements,” Smith said.

He said the fair is targeting the next intake of students who are graduating high school and may be unsure if they would like to go to a college or university. “There are ways that they can get the best of both worlds,” he said.

Gibos added that current students tell him they appreciate Lethbridge College’s commitment to community culture — to “something bigger than just themselves. Visiting campus lets students experience that culture of caring. It’s one of our biggest strengths, and it will be on display on the 29th.”

To register for the free event, which will include food prepared by students in the culinary program, visit the college’s website.