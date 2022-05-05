Southern Alberta invests in the future of bluebirds

- Advertisement -

The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta has established a new Endowment Fund in support of The Mountain Bluebird Trails Conservation Society (MBTCS).

MBTCS has been working for over the past 40 years, studying, conserving, and helping restore the natural range of the Mountain Bluebird across Southern Alberta.

“Our team of 110+ volunteers maintain a vast network of Mountain Bluebird trails, increasing habitat and restoring the natural range of these beautiful birds,” says Jim Leitch, President of MBTCS, “we rely on support from our members and the community to continue to build, renovate, and maintain cavity nest box habitat that supports thousands of bluebirds each year.”

Along with all who have donated over the years, an initial contribution of $10,000 was invested with the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta.

MBTCS is always looking for new members, volunteers, and donors. Membership is free to everyone, those interested can visit BluebirdTrails.org for more details and resources.