One charged after Lethbridge police seize drugs, stolen property

A Lethbridge man has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs, cash, and stolen property.

Lethbridge Police says the man was arrested on outstanding warrants on May 4th in the 500 block of 12 Street North, during which, authorities say they seized 20.4 grams of fentanyl and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as $1,270 in proceeds of crime, and two stolen bicycles valued at about $3,500.

47-year-old Robert Zimmer of Lethbridge has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of stolen property, among other charges.