UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located

Update: Lethbridge Police said Aleeza Misty Crow Spreads His Wings has been located and is no longer considered missing.

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 16-year-old girl. Aleeza Misty Crow Spreads His Wings was last seen on May 2, when she left her residence in Lethbridge, according to police. Crow Spreads His Wings is described as an Indigenous female, about five-foot-five and 170 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a T-shirt and zippered sweater with red Converse low-top running shoes.

Anyone who has observed Crow Spreads His Wings, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (403) 328-4444 and reference file #22009785.