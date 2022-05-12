Monarch playground construction begins Monday

- Advertisement -

Families itching to use the new playground in the Hamlet of Monarch will not have to wait much longer, as construction on the replacement equipment is set to begin on Monday.

On May 16th, crews will start dismantling the current equipment, which will be replaced by brand new infrastructure, including climbing equipment, activity panels, several slides, and swings. Picnic tables, benches, a bike rack, and garbage cans will also be added to the area.

The county says that along with the new equipment, the basketball court will also receive new hoops. It’s expected the work will take approximately three weeks, weather permitting, to complete.

Residents are being asked to keep out of the fenced work area for their safety. Access to the tennis court and baseball diamond will be maintained throughout the build.