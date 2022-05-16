ATV users urged to keep safety top of mind for the long weekend

- Advertisement -

With Victoria Day weekend on its way, Alberta Health Services is reminding Albertans to make all-terrain vehicle (ATV) safety a priority going forward.

The risk of serious injury is high, especially among those under the age of 16 who most likely aren’t able to safely operate an ATV.

From January 2020 to June 2021, over 1600 children under the age of 14 were injured and had to visit an emergency or urgent care facility for ATV related injuries.

Some things Albertans over the age of 16 can do to prevent injury while operating an ATV include:

Wear a proper-fitting, safety-approved helmet when operating an ATV. In addition to a

helmet, wear a jacket, long pants, goggles, boots and gloves.

Learn or refresh your ability to use controls, ride terrain, turn and climb hills by taking an

ATV operator course .

Don't use alcohol or other drugs before or while riding

Check that your ATV is in good working condition (e.g. brakes, safety equipment, avoid

using three-wheeled ATVs) and equipped with an appropriate headlamp.

Don't be a passenger or carry a passenger on a single-person ATV.

Be aware of hazards around you and ride during daylight hours.

Follow posted signs, stay on the trails, and be aware of the weather and trail conditions.

Take a cellphone or working two-way radio with you, as well as a first-aid kit. Let people

know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.

More information on safety and injury prevention can be found at myhealth.alberta.ca.