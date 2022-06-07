- Advertisement -

Lethbridge County has lifted its Fire Restriction, and fire permits are being issued once again.

Permits are free of charge and are required for most burning activities.

Paper products, untreated wood, and yard waste are some of the items that can be burned, while the burning of items such as plastic, rubber, or wood containing preservatives is not allowed.

Permits can be applied for at the Lethbridge administration office, online, or through the Lethbridge County app. Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Lethbridge County website before burning, to ensure there are no restrictions in place.