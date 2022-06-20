- Advertisement -

The beginning of Pride Week was recognized at the University of Lethbridge with a progressive pride flag raising ceremony. The day was all about inclusion and celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community, according to Dr. Mike Mahon, U of L president and vice chancellor.

“The University of Lethbridge has the ability to increase understanding and build a community to support that reaches well beyond the boundaries of our campus,” Mahon said. “We play a critical role in changing attitudes and shifting culture through research, teaching, learning and being a community. I encourage everyone to consider your everyday actions and find ways to reinforce the values that we are celebrating here today.”

A small crowd gathered to hear speakers and watch the flag being raised at the university bus loop. Lane Sterr, president of Lethbridge Pride Fest Society gave a small speech.

“I know that our community is stronger together than we are divided. When we celebrate our diversity, our pride and others like multiculturalism, we are investing in young people and old, everyone. We are creating space for these beautiful groups of people, we are creating space to let these people flourish,” Sterr said. “I think we are leaving the world and this city better than we found it.”

Martha Mathurin-Moe, executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion, said the event was a way of showing that the university wants to make sure all students and staff feel safe and a part of the community.

“The reason that we re here is for our students so we want to make sure that when they come here, no matter how they show up in the space, that they are safe, that they have a voice and that they can authentically be themselves, so this is really important for our school,” she said.