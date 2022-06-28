- Advertisement -

Kids aged 11-14 will soon have the opportunity to explore the world of forensics through Lethbridge College’s newest summer camp.

Justice Studies and camp instructor Dave Maze has spent several years working in the Forensics department of the Lethbridge Police Service and taught the college’s forensics course when it was offered 15 years ago.

“Forensics is all about matching,” says Maze. “TV and movies make it seem like a complex science, but we’ve got a lot of fun activities planned to teach the basics.”

Campers will spend their week learning the ins and outs of various forensic science techniques and, on the last day, will work through their very own mock crime scene. Activities will include dusting for fingerprints, using a compound microscope, and making impression castings with plaster and biofoam, which campers will then be able to take home as a souvenir.

“They’ll gather evidence, lift fingerprints and look for footprints,” says Maze. “We’ll set it up so they can apply their new skills in a simulated real-world environment.”

Forensic Explorers will run twice over the course of the summer, from 9am to noon, July 11-15 and July 18-22. More information and registration for the camp can be found here.