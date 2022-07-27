- Advertisement -

A Picture Butte man is facing numerous charges in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in the Raymond area.

Raymond RCMP says they received multiple calls about a break and enter at a house on Township Road 630 near Range Road 205 around 4 p.m. Sunday. It was also reported that the suspect attempting to break in was the same person who had stolen vehicles on July 20th and July 21st from the same area.

Police say the suspect was successful in getting into the house, where he stole keys to a pick up truck and fled the scene. He was located a short time later by RCMP in Cardston, but was able to evade police and drive into the City of Lethbridge.

The suspect was eventually found hiding in a home in the city he had broken into, and was taken into custody. Subsequently, 31-year-old Travis Taylor is facing a number of charges including Possession of stolen property over $5000, assault, flight from police and possession of break in instruments.