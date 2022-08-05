- Advertisement -

Two up and coming Canadian Country artists will headline Lethbridge College’s Coulee Fest in September. The college says a full day of entertainment will be capped by Ontario-based brothers Lemon Cash and Alberta-based artist Hailey Benedict.

“Coulee Fest brings our community together much like an old-fashioned county fai, and live country music from two incredible performers will provide the perfect soundtrack,” says Stephanie Savage, alumni engagement manager. “Live music has become a favourite part of Coulee Fest for many and we have worked closely with the Sakamoto Agency to bring in Lemon Cash and Hailey Benedict, who are exciting, dynamic performers who have thrilled large crowds across Canada.”

Lemon Clash was Country Music association of Ontario’s artist of the month in November 2021 and played the Calgary Stampede last month. The Ottawa-born brother duo started as a rock band but have found artistic success and radio traction since switching their focus to country music.

Hailey Benedict received her first big break when she was pulled onstage by Keith Urban in 2016 and performed one of her own songs. She has become one of the most followed Canadian country artists on TikTok and has been nominated for two awards — rising star and interactive group or artist of the year, at the Canadian Country Music Association awards. Those awards will be held in Calgary on Sept. 11. She was named 2022 Country Music Alberta Horizon Female Artist of the Year and earned the 2022 Country Music Alberta Horizon Single of the Year.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Coulee Fest will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, with entertainment from The Band Formerly Known as Karen, Lewis and Pam and local country rockers Plaid Ramblers.

“The live stage is just part of a day full of activities that includes family entertainment, food trucks, the Hudsons Canada’s Pub beer gardens, Prairie Made Market and much more, including an old-fashioned pie eating contest,” reads a news release from the college.