- Advertisement -

Shoes for Kids YQL is partnering with Lethbridge Family Services to try and expand the program that saw over 500 pairs of kicks for kids heading back to class in 2021.

Shoes for Kids YQL Foundation Board President Monica Cove says they already know the need has expanded to over 750 pairs of sneakers in 2022, and that’s just the growth they’ve already identified. She adds they have to grow the program to ensure they reach a broader scope of youth needing their help.

“Last year we were working with local schools to help us identify those children who needed our services, as well as the local RCMP, Blood Tribe Police and Lethbridge Police Services. “We are making this a true partnership with Lethbridge Family Services, because they’re allowing us to reach a group of people we didn’t have access to before, by working with them to understand the need among the immigrant community,” she says.

“The poverty rate among children and families here in Lethbridge is extremely high, so it wasn’t shocking there was a large need, but to know the number had increased so much beyond what we were able to help last year, was surprising and something we want to work towards achieving,” she adds.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Manager of Youth Services in the Lethbridge Family Services Immigrant Services Department Vic Rizal says the partnership means a lot, as they work a lot with foreign-born children, and there is a huge demand for kids to have new shoes to go to school.

“It makes kids feel good about themselves, creating the confidence in children at a young age is critical for their future success. Not to mention, the ever-increasing prices in food and other things, it’s not only helping kids but parents, by saving the cost of buying shoes for them,” he adds.

The main shoe drive will take place in the parking lot of Enmax Centre on August 27th, but shoes can be dropped off at locations across Lethbridge in the meantime, including Copy Express, Freddy’s Paint, and the Lethbridge Police Service Station. Cash donations can be made at any RBC branch in the city.