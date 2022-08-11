- Advertisement -

A Lethbridge gymnastics coach previously charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at his home gym is now facing additional charges in connection with incidents involving more young girls.

Police initially charged 33-year-old Jamie Ellacott on July 12 in connection to the sexual assault of a girl he was coaching at the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy.

Further investigation found three additional victims, ages 10, 12 and 14, according to police. Police say the three girls were sexually assaulted during sessions at the gym in May.

Ellacott was arrested without incident and charged with three further counts of sexual assault and sexual interference on Aug. 10. interference. He was released from custody and is bound by numerous conditions, including no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, according to police.

Ellacott is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Aug. 31.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 22014303.