Pups on the northside will be begging to visit Lethbridge’s newest dog park.

Park ‘n’ Bark, located at the corner of Scenic Drive N and Stafford Drive N, is a 22,275 square metre fully fenced space, which features a trail system, benches and a dedicated space for small breeds. Plans are in motion to also install agility toys later this fall and umbrellas for shade in the spring.

“This is the fifth off-leash dog park that we have in Lethbridge, and we actually rank second nationally, next to Calgary, in terms of dog park lands per capita,” says Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “So that’s actually incredible.”

The city received around 150 community suggestions for the name of the park, and were narrowed down to the top three. Those three names were then voted on by the public.

- Advertisement -

Hyggen adds that the creating a new dog park was at the front of many peoples’ minds, and the support has been overwhelming.

“It’s something that we heard so much as councillors, especially during the campaign, is ‘can we get more dog parks, can we get more dog parks’, and it’s amazing how well they’re used.”