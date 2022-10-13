No injuries are being reported following a fire near a home on 11 Street South Wednesday morning. Lethbridge Fire and EMS were called to the scene after an officer with Lethbridge Police spotted the spoke on patrol shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say crews from three fire stations arrived to find a carport, two vehicles and a neighbouring garage on fire and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, and a damage estimate is yet to be determined.