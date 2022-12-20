As winter break approaches, Lethbridge College has announced closures and reduced hours from December 26 to January 2.

Until December 23rd, the college is open regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed starting Christmas Eve, December 24, through to January 2. College employees will return to campus on Tuesday, January 3.

During the winter break, the Buchanan Library, Wellness Services, and Digitex Print Shop will be closed.

Recreation Services, the fitness centre, Val Matteotti Gymnasium, change rooms, and the squash and racquetball courts will all be closed from December 24 to 27 and again on January 1 and 2, with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from December 28 to 30 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 31. Recreation Services will resume regular hours on Tuesday, January 3.

New Student Orientation will get underway on January 3 with an Indigenous Services Winter Welcome happening both in person and online. Several other program orientations will take place on Wednesday, January 4 along with campus tours and lunch with the Lethbridge College Students’ Association. Those looking to register for New Student Orientation are encouraged to pre-register on the college website.

First day of Winter Semester is Thursday, January 5.