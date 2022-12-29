City of Lethbridge saw high volumes of resident interaction in various platforms throughout 2022.

According to a release from the city, customer service staff at 311 logged over 125,000 cases, the city’s engagement website ‘Get Involved Lethbridge’, had over 42,400 visits and the City’s website had over 2.1 million views.

General Manager of Customer Service and 311, Travis Hillier, says they’re pleased with the 311 volume and with how the customer service specialists continue to help out residents with questions and concerns.

“Adding the online chat service this year has also been another useful tool and method for people to reach us,” says Hillier.

- Advertisement -

Manager of Communications & Engagement, Tara Grindle, says “Coming out of a couple of years of COVID restrictions, we were excited to see our engagement numbers trending upwards in 2022.”

“Engaged residents help inform changes that will improve our city and create a strong and connected community. These numbers are also useful metrics as we continue to strategize the best ways to engage with our community,” says Grindle.

Some of the highlights from 311 include over 77,000 Information Requests, nearly 25,000 Service Requests with Waste & Recycling, Water & Sewer, and Parks & Trees in the top three. Utility Billing had over 30,000 cases, followed by Transit with over 10,000 and Waste & Recycling with around 8,000. Large Item Collection was one of the largest single service requests at more than 2,600 submitted. June was one of the busiest months with almost 16,000 interactions logged and the chat made up around 4.1 per cent of interactions since the launch back in October.

The City of Lethbridge website highlights include nearly 600,000 users, 1:31 average time spent per visit, and top pages included Careers, Transit, Waste & Recycling, City Government, Pools and Online Payments. The City will be launching a new website and customer portal in 2023.

Get Involved highlights from January 1 to December 15 include 29,400 ‘Aware’ visitors, 15,900 ‘Informed’ visitors, 10,100 ‘Engaged’ visitors, and 1,300 new registrations. These numbers have shown a significant increase from 2021.