Registered speech language pathologists are just a phone call away in Lethbridge.

Alberta Health Services are reminding residents that anyone who is having trouble communicating, or have difficulty with eating and swallowing can book an appointment with a registered speech language pathologist (SLP).

Communication difficulties can include speaking, understanding and using language, voice quality and fluency. These problems may be present from birth, they could’ve developed over time, be the result of trauma or from an illness.

Speech and language services offer people of all ages and their families the support they need so they can take part in various activities that are important to them.

Registered SLP’s can help people to speak clearly and smoothly, understand spoken or written words and sentences, find the right words or speak in full sentences, organize their thoughts to communicate, gain and maintain a healthy voice for communicating and learn to eat regular foods and swallow safely.

Individuals can self-refer and there is no charge for Albertans with an Alberta healthcare card.

Services are offered in-person at a clinic, a client’s home, or virtually over Zoom, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Those interested in booking an appointment can call 403-388-6182 and more information can be found on the AHS website.