The Milk River emergency room will have more temporary closures next week. It will be closed from noon Feb. 20 until the morning of Feb. 21. It will close at 5 p.m. on the 21st and remain closed overnight.

The department will be open on Feb. 22, but will close again on the morning of the 23rd and reopen the morning of Feb. 24.

Alberta Health Services says the closures are caused by a lack of physician coverage.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from AHS. “AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

- Advertisement -

AHS has planned an open house on Feb. 22 for residents to learn more about the frequent closures.

READ MORE: AHS holding Milk River Health Centre public engagement session