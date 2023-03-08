- Advertisement -

Tourism Lethbridge has been working closely with the Lethbridge Curling Club and the Lethbridge Sport Council to bring more curling events to the city. The collaboration between these organizations has been instrumental in making Lethbridge a premier destination for curling enthusiasts.

Tourism Lethbridge and Lethbridge Sport Council highlight the work of Lethbridge Curling Club. Kirk Mearns, General Manager of the Lethbridge Curling Club, tells us more.

“Since 2007 we’ve hosted 6 major tournaments. The Scotties, The Brier, World Men’s, World Ladies. We also had the World Mixed Doubles and World Seniors.

The work starts with the Lethbridge Curling Club putting together the committee to bid on it and from there we shepherd it through the City, work with Enmax, The Lethbridge Sport Council, Tourism Lethbridge who put together a bid to bring those here.

So many things have to happen, plus you want to involve the whole community so you need Tourism Lethbridge, you need these folks to do the adjacent events that go along with it making sure everyone can be involved.

It’s really something when basically a community organization at the Curling Club, we can get together and put on these events, and we do it without a lot of fanfare. We just do it. We think it’s important for this community to host these types of events.”

The World Men’s Curling Championship in 2019 brought over 60,000 visitors to the city and had an estimated economic impact of over $11 million. The success of this event was due in large part to the collaboration between the Lethbridge Curling Club, Tourism Lethbridge, and the Lethbridge Sport Council.

The success of the Lethbridge Curling Club can also be attributed to the support it receives from the community. The club is run by volunteers who are passionate about curling and dedicated to promoting the sport in the city. The club’s success is a testament to the power of community involvement and the importance of working together towards a common goal.

The club offers a unique and exciting experience. It hosts a number of curling leagues for players of all skill levels, as well as a variety of events and tournaments throughout the year. Visitors can also take part in learn-to-curl programs, where they can learn the basics of the sport from experienced curlers.

In addition to curling, visitors to Lethbridge can enjoy a wide range of other activities, as well as the city’s vibrant downtown core – home to a number of restaurants, cafes, and shops, making it the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

It takes a community to make things happen. Major events have a huge impact on the local economy. If you’re hosting a large event, a sport tournament or need assistance with a bid proposal, talk to Tourism Lethbridge. Their experience and guidance is invaluable in the process.

Tourism Lethbridge, is here to help you with bid proposals, adjacent events and to help spread the word. Let’s work together and make big things happen.

Lethbridge loves sports. Big or small, Lethbridge is ready to host your next sport event.

