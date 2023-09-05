The removal of goldfish and koi out of Chinook Lake and Elma Groves storm pond has started.

Chinook Lake Park will be closed during the removal process and residents are advised to stay away from the storm ponds during this time.

Goldfish and koi are non-native species that have been introduced into some lakes and storms ponds and are causing problems for the native species as well as the habitat itself.

The water levels in both the storm ponds and Chinook Lake have been lowered for the Rotenone treatment which is a naturally occurring complex that only affects gilled species and is not hazardous to humans, pets, or wildlife health.

The treatment and removal of the goldfish and koi will take place on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Goldfish and koi are Aquatic Invasive Species, which are non-native aquatic animals, plants, or insects that have been brought into Alberta’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. These species can threaten and disrupt natural ecosystems and impact biodiversity.