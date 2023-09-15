A man is facing charges in connection to an incident involving a man and a Lethbridge Police Service dog.

Officer were called to a report of a man breaking vehicle windows on Sept. 15 around 1:40 a.m. along the 2100 block of 10 Avenue South.

“A K9 track was conducted and led to police to a male matching the description of the subject. The male ignored police direction to stop and fled from the officers. PSD Robbie was subsequently deployed and apprehended the subject,” reads a news release from LPS.

“During the apprehension, the male struck PSD Robbie with a lock causing lacerations to his head. K9 members transported PSD Robbie to Family Pet Hospital where he received stitches. He is now recovering at home with his handler.”

Police say the man broke two separate vehicle windows, broke into a business compound and stole items and also damaged a window at the business.

Bernhard Geisbrecht Peters, 29, of Lethbridge, faces charges of injuring a law enforcement animal, three counts of mischief and one count each of shop-breaking and resist arrest. Peters is currently in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.