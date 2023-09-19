A full roster of events and activities is happening in the City of Lethbridge for Reconciliation Week.

The first event is a community gathering at Galt Gardens on Thursday, September 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with events at the Galt Museum and Fort Whoop-Up from September 22 to 24. On Monday, September 25, opening ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. at Civic Track behind City Hall, including speeches from elected officials and special guests, followed by a community-round dance. Monday night, the sold-out inaugural Reconciliation Awards night will happen at City Hall, honouring individuals and organizations dedicated to building and fostering strong, respectful, and equal relationships in the Reconciliation space.

From September 22 to 28, screenings of the film Bones of Crows will be free at the Movie Mill from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. According to Reconciliation Lethbridge, “The film is a powerful story of survival, resilience and the enduring impact of the residential school system on one family.”

This year’s Orange Shirt Day shirts will be available by donation starting September 20 at the Opokaa’sin Early Intervention Society, with all proceeds going to the society. This year’s design is by Blackfoot artist Deserae Ootoh’kotskinna Akik’inakii and is said to “symbolizes the strength of Indigenous children in Indigenous ceremonies, a beautiful testament to resilience and heritage.”

- Advertisement -

Throughout the week, a full slate of events and activities is happening throughout the city, with the complete list on the Lethbridge Reconciliation Facebook page.

The City of Lethbridge will also observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, October 2.