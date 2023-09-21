Try out speed skating this Sunday with the Lethbridge Speed Skating Association.

On Sunday, September 24, from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m., the Lethbridge Speed Skating Association is hosting a Try Speed Skating Event at the Cavendish Farms Centre. The event will also be hosted by former Olympic speed skater, Marsha Hudey.

Community members aged five and up are invited to strap on some long blades and try their hand at maneuvering around the rink. The club will also have a small inventory of skates available for people to try on but recommend those attending bring their own skates in case there’s an issue in sizing. An ice-certified helmet, long pants, long sleeves and gloves are also a must for anyone looking to try it.

The event will start at 3:15 p.m. with a general speed skate with a former Olympian until 4 p.m. and then from 4:15 until 5:30 p.m. will be a demonstration practice.

The Try Speed Skating event is a partnership with the Lethbridge Speed Skating Association and Speed Skating Alberta.