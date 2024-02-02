Brought to you by House of Cars & 98.1 The Ranch



Born and raised in sunny Lethbridge, Alberta, Scott has grown up surrounded by country

music and everything it entails. He’s DJ’d at country bars in town, he’s never missed a Whoop Up Days, and he’s been to more live concerts than the band themselves.

When not keeping you company on your Ride Home, you can find Scott launching Titleist Pro V1’s into the water hazards at Henderson, picking things up and putting them down repeatedly at the Lethbridge Fitness Club, aimlessly strolling around Uplands Lake, and of course crushing beers and watching sports on any given patio.

The Ride Home with Scott E is your go-to place for EVERYTHING country. Whether you’re on your way home from work, picking up the kids from school, or ditching work early to hit the golf course, Scott is there to hang out and play the biggest and best country tunes from when you grew up, up til now!

Join Scott E, on The Ride Home, weekdays from 2:00pm – 6:00pm. Enjoy the ride!