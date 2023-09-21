The police are looking to return a large amount of money turned in to the police station at the beginning of September to its rightful owner. According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, a woman turned the substantial amount of cash into the station’s front desk on September 5th after she found a bank envelope containing the money under the windshield wiper of her car, which was parked along Scenic Drive South.

According to police, “There was no note or other information inside the envelope, and attempts to identify the owner have been unsuccessful.”

To claim the money, the owner will need to confirm the exact amount in the envelope, along with the financial institution the envelope was from.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5009 and reference file 23055110.