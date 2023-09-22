Community members interested in trying their hand at pickleball or disc golf but don’t have the equipment can now use the new Community Play Boxes.

The City of Lethbridge Parks & Cemeteries introduced the boxes on Friday and the boxes will have sports and play equipment for everyone in the community to use for free.

There are two boxes set up in the community, one at Legacy Park near the pickleball courts and another at Nicholas Sheran Park near the west parking lot.

The best part about the boxes is that they’ll be available all year round with items inside updated for each season.

“The Community Play Boxes are a great way to promote unstructured play for all ages,” says Blair Richter, Parks & Cemeteries General Manager.

“The initiative was sparked by the success of the DowntownBox introduced by Downtown Lethbridge BRZ earlier this year. We hope the play boxes encourage more outdoor activities and free play.”

The boxes are sponsored by Royal LePage and can be accessed by filling out a form on the city’s website, and a code will be emailed to you to open the box.