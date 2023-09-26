Lethbridge police are asking for help finding a driver who they say deliberately damaged the Pride crosswalk downtown.

Officers saw a truck do a burnout over the crosswalk around 12:49 a.m. on Aug. 25 and say the driver sped away when they tried to stop conduct a traffic stop.

“It was last seen headed westbound on Highway 3 out of the city,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “Police canvased numerous businesses downtown to obtain video of the subject vehicle, but the footage is not sufficient quality to obtain stills for release. All efforts to date to identify the driver have been unsuccessful and police are turning to the community for further assistance.”

The truck is described as a 2012-2014 grey Ford F-150 with black pin striping across the body and a loud aftermarket exhaust.

Police provided a photo of a similar vehicle for reference.

“The deliberate act of mischief to the Pride Crosswalk is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime and police are asking anyone who may information to come forward,” LPS says.