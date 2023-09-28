Lethbridge Police are advising the public of a possible suspicious man in the city following two separate reports in the past week about a man taking photos of kids on playgrounds.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the first complaint was made on Sunday, September 24th, after a man appeared to be taking pictures of kids on a playground in the 1300 block area of Lakemount Boulevard South. LPS reports the man was said to be acting “weird” and angling his phone to record the kids playing on the playground. LPS received a second report about a similar-looking man taking photos of kids on a school playground along Mildred Dobbs Boulevard North.

“In the second instance, the male was observed pretending to take selfies but would then tip his phone to photograph the children. When a child called out to their peers that the male was taking photos of them, he subsequently fled the area on foot.”

In both situations, the man appeared to be in his 20s, with darker skin. According to LPS, they are informing the public of these situations as a precaution.

- Advertisement -

“While it is not a criminal offence to take photos in a public place, the male’s conduct in two in two city playgrounds is deemed suspicious, and his intentions are unknown.”

Police are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call the police immediately at 403-328-4444.