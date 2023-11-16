Thursday, November 16, 2023
Cardston, Warner among municipalities involved in satellite internet rebate program

By Tyler Hay
Photo credit to Pixabay.com

The province is launching a pilot project that will help deploy satellite internet to three rural areas in Alberta. The program will give residents and businesses rebates up to one thousand dollars to install Starlink hardware in the counties of Forty Mile, Warner and Cardston.

“Advancing satellite internet technology in Alberta is an important milestone and an innovative way to achieve our goal of universal connectivity by 2027. Today, connectivity is everything and Alberta’s government is proud to provide rural Alberta with another option to eliminate the connectivity gap,” says Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation.

According to the province, the  project will provide feedback to shape the future of effort to connect communities where other internet connection options are challenging.

Only households and businesses in areas of the counties where land-based internet infrastructure is not possible are eligible for the rebates.  

