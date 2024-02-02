Winter Walk Day is back, as thousands of Albertans gear up in their mitts, toques and boots Feb. 7. Or if these past few weeks are any indication, maybe a T-shirt, shorts and sandals are more fitting.

Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow says Winter Walk Day is a great way for Albertans to stay healthy and be active this winter. “I encourage all Albertans to round up their friends, family, schoolmates or work colleagues to head outdoors and enjoy the beautiful winter weather our province has to offer.”

This annual event encourages Albertans of all ages to experience the outdoors for a 15-minute jaunt in their neighbourhoods, as an individual or as a team. Register online to participate in this year’s adventure at shapeab.ca/winter-walk-day.

Partners include Safe Healthy Active People Everywhere (SHAPE), the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) School Patrol, Ever Active Schools, Alberta Blue Cross, Fitness Alberta and the Alberta Recreation and Parks Association.

Since 2006, Winter Walk Day has brought together communities across Alberta, while promoting year-round active lifestyles. In 2023, more than 149,000 Albertans registered to participate. This year’s goal is to have more than 150,000 participants, for a total of 2.2 million minutes spent enjoying the outdoors.

Research shows light activities like walking can have a positive impact on one’s overall physical and mental health.